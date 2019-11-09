Ball High AJROTC defeated Stuttgart AJROTC 849 to 755 last week in the National Air Rifle League.
Ball High AJROTC is 3-2. Arnie Puentes led Ball High AJROTC, who shot a 226. The remaining contributing members were Caleb Grimmett, Arleth Flores and Alianna Sierra. Ball High AJROTC is coached by Mark Knight.
Stuttgart AJROTC is 1-3. Adian Yampy led Stuttgart AJROTC, who shot a 204. The remaining contributing members were Savannah Messer, Seth Richey and Gage Hooper. Stuttgart AJROTC is from Stuttgart, Germany, and is coached by SFC Raul Pinon.
Next up, Ball High AJROTC will compete against Loveland AJROTC from Loveland, Colorado. Loveland AJROTC is 3-1 record. Stuttgart AJROTC will compete against Coral Glades AJROTC from Coral Springs, Florida. Coral Glades AJROTC is 2-2 record.
These two teams are competing in the Distinguished Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts. An eight-week regular season going on now, followed by a single-game conference title game for the top two teams in each conference.
In each game, the teams compete in what is known as a three-position air rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic rifle competitions but adapted to high school age athletes. Each athlete shoots 10 shots in three different shooting positions: prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete’s total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
(0) comments
