Shopping spree

Capt. Michael Marquez and associates pose for a photo outside of Academy in Galveston after a shopping spree for local youth.

 Courtesy

GALVESTON

Local fishing guide Capt. Michael “Sharky” Marquez recently visited Academy Sports + Outdoors in Galveston to go on a shopping spree for this year’s Salty Easter Bash.

The Out Cast Charters owner and Academy partner spent more than $2,000 on toys, bikes, scooters and more for local children on the island who will take part in the Easter celebration.

The 2022 Salty Easter Bash will take place April 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 201 Seawall Blvd.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription