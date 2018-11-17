Eight Friendswood High School students competed at the Special Olympics Swim Team State Competition in College Station on Oct. 19 and 20. They won six gold medals, five silver medals, one bronze medal and six ribbons. Additionally, the FHS unified team (comprised of two Special Olympic athletes and two volunteers) won gold in the unified medley relay.
Prior to the state meet, the athletes also competed in the Area 22 competition in Sugar Land on Sept. 8 where they won 24 gold medals, 14 silver medals, three bronze medals and 11 ribbons. At the Area 4 competition in Cypress on Oct. 8, they won 22 gold medals, 11 silver medals, eight bronze medals and six ribbons.
Athletes who competed in the events included: Madison Becker, Hayden Baker, Aidan Bynum, Audrey Crues, Victor Davis, Johnny Desha, Warren Dunphy-Miller, Nathan Ellisor, Faith Lampard, Alex Fillman, Olley Garza, Landon Hartley, Kristopher House, Amelia Magee, Ekene Okoro, Aleissia Shutts, Victoria Slater, Andy Wang and Robby Wills.
Volunteers with the Special Olympics swim team included: Peyton Becker, Faith Brothers, Abby Bynum, Sam Dunphy-Miller, Zoe Fencil, Emery Fitzharris, Lauren Fitzharris, Emily Gonzalez, Justin Gonzalez, Allie Hansen, Hayden Holcomb, Jasper House, Edi Jakob, Katelyn Jury, Pax Leslie,Kaylee Odom, Marshall Odom, Addisyn Pendle, Avery Pleeger, James Saul, Thomas Sinclair, David Szklarvk-Traipe, Sarah Szklarvk-Traipe, Mary Wills and Caleb Sperry.
The head coach is Lydia Harrington and the head of delegation is Lin Huang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.