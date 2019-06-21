O'Connell signing day
COURTESY

O'Connell infielder/pitcher Rey Santos recently signed a commitment to attend and play baseball at the University of Houston-Downtown in the fall. Pictured with Rey are (sitting left to right) Patti Abbott (O'Connell principal), Oscar Santos (brother), Rey Santos, Juanita Santos (mother), (standing left to right) Kendrick Perkins (O'Connell head baseball coach), Greg Santos (father) and Derek Martin (O'Connell athletic director).

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription