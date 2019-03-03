The Dickinson powerlifting team hosted the Region IV Powerlifting Championship Meet over the weekend, placing first, overall, as a team.
Out of the 11 Gators competing at regionals, seven took home medals and five punched their tickets to the state meet.
Competing in the 123-pound weight class, Matthew Longoria was the star of the event, winning the best lifter award in the small platform category and setting a new regional bench press at 330 pounds. In the super heavyweight class, Marcus White won the best squat award in the heavy platform category, bending the bar at 740 pounds.
Longoria and Jose Rodriguez (220-pound weight class) won gold at the regional meet. White, Derrick Cobbs (165-pound weight class) and Jeremiah Coleman (132-pound weight class) took home silver medals in their events. Those five athletes qualify for the state meet, held March 23 in Abilene.
Rounding out Dickinson’s medalists were Luis Sanchez with a fourth-place medal in the 165-pound weight class and Brandon Rangel finishing in fifth place in the super heavyweight class.
— From Staff Reports
