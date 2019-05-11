Jaydon Martinez threw a gem on Sunday for ZT Hustle, 13u Premier, allowing zero runs and besting San Antonio SA KINGS by a score of 12-0
ZT Hustle, 13u Premier, based in Texas City, scored six runs in the third inning. ZT Hustle, 13u Premier’s offense in the inning came from singles by AJ Reyes, DJ Fuentes, Martinez, and Joey Duran, by Payton Young, and an error on a ball put in play by Jesse Gomez.
A single by Nate Gonzales in the first inning was a positive for San Antonio SA KINGS.
Martinez led the ZT Hustle, 13u Premier to victory on the mound. He allowed three hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out four and walking zero.
Antonio Garcia took the loss for San Antonio SA KINGS. He lasted two innings, allowing four hits and six runs while striking out one and walking one.
ZT Hustle, 13u Premier collected 10 hits on the day. Ryan Everitt, Reyes, and Duran each managed multiple hits for ZT Hustle, 13u Premier. Duran, Reyes, and Everitt all had two hits to lead ZT Hustle, 13u Premier. ZT Hustle, 13u Premier was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Young had the most chances in the field with five.
