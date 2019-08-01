For the third time in four years, Texas City’s Hustle Premier (13U) youth baseball program has been crowned World Series champions.
After winning two World Series in the past three seasons — the 10U USSSA World Series SWLA in Lake Charles, Louisiana and the 11U Travel Ball Select National Championship in Atlanta – Hustle Premier took their talents to San Diego to compete in the USSSA World Series San Diego in the 13U Major Division.
With two come-from-behind victories in the semifinal and championship games Sunday, Hustle Premier were able to once again call themselves World Series champions.
After having dropped two pool games earlier in the week, the Hustle entered the gold bracket of the tournament as the No. 4 seed Saturday. This is where their run began by avenging one of their pool game losses, dispatching California Baseball Academy and Nevada of Henderson, Nevada, 10-2.
Sunday’s championship round pitted the Hustle against the undefeated No. 1 seed Walla Walla Sweets of Sammamish, Washington.
After relinquishing six runs in the first inning and another in the second, the Hustle found themselves down 7-2 going into the final frame, when they mounted a rally, scoring six unanswered runs to catapult them to the championship game against Garciaparra Baseball Group of Ventura County of Thousand Oaks, California.
That semifinal victory gave the Hustle the opportunity to avenge their other pool play loss and play for the World Series title.
The Hustle again found themselves behind in the game when Garciaparra Baseball Group scored one run in the first inning and another in the third. The Hustle were held scoreless until the top half of the sixth when they scored two runs to bring them even in the contest. The score remained 2-2 through regulation, as two extra innings were needed to decide a champion. In the ninth inning, Garciaparra Baseball Group fans watched as Hustle Premier scored the runs in the top of the frame that they could not answer.
On the roster for all three championships have been Joey Duran, John “Deuce” Solomon Jr., Charles “Tre’” Broussard III, Mason Garza, Payton Young, Gabriel Elizondo and Jaydon Martinez. David “DJ” Fuentes was a part of the Travel Ball Select National Championship team, and also contributing to this year’s World Series victory were Alec “AJ” Reyes, Jesse Stone Gomez, Ryan Everitt and Donte Lewis.
