Pictured left to right is Santa Fe Independent School District Officer Porretto; Santa Fe Independent School District Chief Braun; Kevin Bott, superintendent; and Chris Wheeler, director of maintenance and operations.
Pictured left to right is Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation board members Karen Anderson and Lacey Searcy; Jeannette Thielemann, foundation coordinator; Gina Welsh, executive director; and Kevin Bott, superintendent.
Pictured left to right is Gina Welsh, executive director; Matt Crable, event chair; and Paul Joseph Edinburgh, Sr.; event chair-elect.
Pictured left to right is Tom Estep, Chris Ballard, Anthony Macaluso and Kinny Lee.
Pictured left to right for Team FishStix is Hunter Welch, Liz Welch, Kyle Jackson and Billy Haydon.
Pictured from left to right is Derek Deyo, Brad Davis, James Finchum and Mike Meyer.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation’s first skeet shoot fundraiser was held Oct. 21 at the Texas City Municipal Gun Range. The 52 participants competed against each other in support of this fundraiser.
“The first annual Pulling for Education skeet was a huge success,” Event Chair Matt Crable said. “Thank you to all of our sponsors and participants for participating in this fun and unique event which allowed our Foundation to raise money to help fund our Grants for Great Ideas.”
The event was so successful the foundation has already planned for Oct. 20, 2022, for the annual skeet shoot fundraiser, which will be held at the Texas City Municipal Gun Range.
“This event was so much fun to plan and work with our committee as a first year event. We are excited to grow next year and to put your donations to work. You are making a tremendous difference and it’s truly an honor to put that in motion,” Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation’s Executive Director Gina Welsh said.
