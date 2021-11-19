SANTA FE

The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation’s first skeet shoot fundraiser was held Oct. 21 at the Texas City Municipal Gun Range. The 52 participants competed against each other in support of this fundraiser.

“The first annual Pulling for Education skeet was a huge success,” Event Chair Matt Crable said. “Thank you to all of our sponsors and participants for participating in this fun and unique event which allowed our Foundation to raise money to help fund our Grants for Great Ideas.”

The event was so successful the foundation has already planned for Oct. 20, 2022, for the annual skeet shoot fundraiser, which will be held at the Texas City Municipal Gun Range.

“This event was so much fun to plan and work with our committee as a first year event. We are excited to grow next year and to put your donations to work. You are making a tremendous difference and it’s truly an honor to put that in motion,” Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation’s Executive Director Gina Welsh said.

