GALVESTON
The inaugural Galveston Island Esports Summit Tournament winner is Alex Farren, who goes by the gamer handle FarrenHeights, who took home the Allegiants Gaming trophy Nov. 8.
Battling into the Call of Duty finals, FarrenHeights took home the gold on the third day of game tournaments leaving behind five others who made it into the finals. As last man standing, FarrenHeights, a Houston resident, will defend his title at the August 2021 Galveston Island Esports Summit.
Competitors from across the United States registered to play in the tournament at the summit. Gamers needed to be present to win, some traveling from Missouri, New Hampshire, Arizona and Oklahoma for the digital competition that ensued.
The games were called by gaming moderator "Royale" who kept the observers on the edge of their seats while the players moved through the battle field. Runners up who won prizes and an invitation to enter the tournament next year were Sterling Savant, aka Cariweezer; Chris Davis, aka DCDavis9787; Christopher Reyes, aka YoSoyChristo; Andrew Roberts, aka AR15; and Patrick Hogan, aka Deadlie.
The next Galveston Island Esports Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 26-28, 2021 at the Galveston Island Convention Center. For more information, visit www.galvestonesports.com.
