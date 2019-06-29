High Fives: Her-icanes

Her-icanes 6U players pictured from left to right are Victoria Lopez (10), Breanna Rivera (1), Sloane McDermott (22), Alianna Castillo (6), Jaydence Christensen (13), Emerson Hayes (3), Jaycee Caton (2), Gia Zamora (27), June Potts (7), Aaliyah Montoya (5), Kenley Foster (9) and Aleyah Morales (99).

 GAMECHANGER SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY/Courtesy

Congratulations to the Galveston Lassie League 6U Her-icanes All Star team for their hard work this season, which culminated in the team taking first place in the USSSA All Star Summer Fun tournament in Houston this past weekend.

Their power ranking with USSSA puts them fourth in the state and nationally. The team would like to thank the coaches, sponsors and all of the dedicated parents that made all of this possible.

Special thanks goes out to the head coach Nate McDermott, coaches Jason Foster, Fernando Montoya and Keisha Hayes, and team manager Amaris McDermott.

None of this would have been possible without the generous sponsorship from Port Parking, EZ Cruise Parking, Gulf Coast Steveadores, The Label Smith, Farley Girls, T's Barber Shop, the Lopez Family, the Luis Olvera Family, International Longshoreman's Association, Hometown Bank, A1 All Around Concrete Construction, Eli Castelan Construction, Flores Painting and June Potts Lemonade Stand.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription