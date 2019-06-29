Congratulations to the Galveston Lassie League 6U Her-icanes All Star team for their hard work this season, which culminated in the team taking first place in the USSSA All Star Summer Fun tournament in Houston this past weekend.
Their power ranking with USSSA puts them fourth in the state and nationally. The team would like to thank the coaches, sponsors and all of the dedicated parents that made all of this possible.
Special thanks goes out to the head coach Nate McDermott, coaches Jason Foster, Fernando Montoya and Keisha Hayes, and team manager Amaris McDermott.
None of this would have been possible without the generous sponsorship from Port Parking, EZ Cruise Parking, Gulf Coast Steveadores, The Label Smith, Farley Girls, T's Barber Shop, the Lopez Family, the Luis Olvera Family, International Longshoreman's Association, Hometown Bank, A1 All Around Concrete Construction, Eli Castelan Construction, Flores Painting and June Potts Lemonade Stand.
(0) comments
