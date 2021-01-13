Billy Wiggins finished first in mixed doubles and Jeff Dubrow finished first in men’s doubles at the conclusion of the fall season of league play of the Galveston Tennis Association.
Rohan Balasubramanian finished second in mixed doubles and men’s doubles while Chad Ellsworth finished third in mixed doubles and Dominic Etienne finished third in men’s doubles.
Larry Vonk was the most consistent player, while John Koloen was most improved.
Competition was conducted under USTA COVID-19 precautions, including temperature checks and distancing. Masking was encouraged when moving on and off the courts.
Founded by Josephine “Beep” Sullivan in 2015, the Galveston Tennis Association is a registered USTA Community Tennis Association. It sponsors league play in the spring and fall that is open to anyone in the Galveston region. Player ages during the fall season ranged from the late teens to the 80s.
Men’s doubles are played Tuesday evenings and mixed doubles are played Thursday evenings. Matches are held at the Scoggins-Stiglich courts at Menard Park.
Plans are underway for the 2021 spring season, the addition of a women’s league and other events. A website is under development. Those who are interested in receiving notices of upcoming league play and other local tennis activities may do so via the GTA Facebook page.
