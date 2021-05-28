The Friendswood Mustangs had nine senior student-athletes sign their letters of intent on National Signing Day on May 12.
Patrick Elizondo signed a letter of intent for track and field at Rice University. Destiny Wilfork signed a letter of intent for track and field at Xavier University of Louisiana. Bryanne Harner signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse for the University of Akron.
Brady Box signed a letter of intent to play soccer for East Texas Baptist University. Louis Catchpole signed a letter of intent to play soccer for Austin College. Bailey Havens signed a letter of intent to play soccer for East Texas Baptist University.
Nolan Smith signed a letter of intent to play football for Southwestern University. Matthew Kovacevich signed a letter of intent to play football for Trinity University. Jordan Norwood signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for Flagler College.
The nine student-athletes are now one step closer to playing on the collegiate level.
