Bailey Tisdale, a senior at Santa Fe High School, has been given a scholarship and signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to play collegiate softball at Texas Women's Univeristy, located in Denton.
Tisdale has played softball since age 5 and has been playing 18u gold travel ball competitively since her freshman year of high school. This past season Tisdale helped her team place 17th at ASA Gold Nationals. Only 64 teams from across the country even qualified for this event.
Tisdale is a left-handed pitcher but hits right-handed, a rarity in softball. Tisdale hopes to help her new team, one day, bring a championship to the university.
