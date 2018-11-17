Three Friendswood seniors celebrated their college athletic scholarships by signing their respective national letters of intent on the early signing day Nov. 14.
Faith Brothers signed a letter of intent to run cross country for St. Edwards University. She was named most valuable her sophomore, junior and senior years, and was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Team.
Brothers is also involved with the Best Friends Club and the National Honor Society. Brothers was joined at the signing by her parents John and Shannon Brothers, sister Brooke, brother Johnny and coaches Erik Thormaehlen and Lindsey Lee.
William North signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse for Chestnut Hill College. North was joined by his parents Bill and Anna North, brother Kostas, grandmother Popi Symeonidis, aunt Lisa Hastings and coach T.J. Benson.
Parker O’Leary signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse for Elmhurst College. He is a four-year varsity starter and the 2018-2019 team captain. O’Leary was joined by his parents Jim and Dana O’Leary, sister Payton and Benson.
