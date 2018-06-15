The League City Legacy 6U girls softball team made history by winning their first state title in Missouri City by defeating Pearland Power 6U, 16-14, in the championship round.
Pearland Power has won the following state championships: 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2007, 2006 and 2005, and went six years straight without being defeated.
After the regular spring season, the League City Legacy team was formed using four teams from the regular season, and the girls had impressive showings in four tournaments (including three first-place finishes) prior to the state tournament.
Including a 7-0 record in the state tournament, League City Legacy went 31-3 in their five postseason tournaments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.