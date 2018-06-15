High Fives: League City Legacy 6U softball

The League City Legacy 6U softball team is pictured after winning the state championship tournament in Missouri City. Members of the team were Avery Lillard, Kylee Gallien, A.J. Schumann, Presleigh Haguewood, Rylee Loynes, Isabella Aguero, Zoey Dabila, Kayden Crawford, Addison Holloway, Audrey Prince, Finley Plott and Brynlee Cervantez.

 COURTESY

The League City Legacy 6U girls softball team made history by winning their first state title in Missouri City by defeating Pearland Power 6U, 16-14, in the championship round.

Pearland Power has won the following state championships: 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2007, 2006 and 2005, and went six years straight without being defeated.

After the regular spring season, the League City Legacy team was formed using four teams from the regular season, and the girls had impressive showings in four tournaments (including three first-place finishes) prior to the state tournament.

Including a 7-0 record in the state tournament, League City Legacy went 31-3 in their five postseason tournaments.

