The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation had another history making first for Galveston by entering a community based delegation for a Special Olympics competition that was held on Oct. 26 at Kinkaid High School in Houston.
More than 140 special needs athletes participated in a BOCCE competition and the foundation’s delegation the “Superstars” from Sunshine Center Day Habilitation won bronze in their division.
The foundation thanks Stephanie Carmona and the staff. Volunteers from the community are the only way these programs can provide sociability for the athletes, along with encouraging them and providing opportunities for joy. Connie Schnitger, a retired nurse, has been a volunteer for the inception of the foundation and is such an intricate part of the heart volunteering. She has a total of 360 hours of volunteering.
