Ryan Nokelby (16), a 2006 Santa Fe graduate, was inducted into the Texas Lutheran University Athletics Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding collegiate baseball career.

Ryan Nokelby, a 2006 Santa Fe High School alumnus, was last Saturday inducted into the Texas Lutheran University’s Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor.

Nokelby was a 2010 ESPN The Magazine Academic All-American Third Team selection. Nokelby finished his collegiate baseball career as the American Southwest Conference career hits record-holder (270), and, at the end of his collegiate career, he was 13th all-time in NCAA DIII for career hits.

