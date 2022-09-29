Ryan Nokelby, a 2006 Santa Fe High School alumnus, was last Saturday inducted into the Texas Lutheran University’s Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor.
Nokelby was a 2010 ESPN The Magazine Academic All-American Third Team selection. Nokelby finished his collegiate baseball career as the American Southwest Conference career hits record-holder (270), and, at the end of his collegiate career, he was 13th all-time in NCAA DIII for career hits.
Nokelby started all four years and played in every game of his TLU Bulldog baseball career. He was named to the 2010 American Southwest Conference West Division Second Team. He was a key player in TLU’s drive to a second consecutive ASC West Division Championship in 2010. Nokelby played on three ASC West title teams (2007, 2009, 2010), on one ASC Championship squad (2007), and on one NCAA Division III West Regional squad (2007).
In 2010, Nokelby hit a team-best .414 with a team-high 72 hits, 16 doubles and four triples. He drove in 42 runs and scored 50 times. Nokelby is TLU baseball’s all-time leader in hits with 270, and he also ranks first all-time in four-year batting average (.388). Nokelby also is second all-time at TLU for career at-bats (695), second all-time in runs scored (186), second in doubles (53), fourth in total bases (370) and fifth in walks (92).
Nokelby was a three-time ASC Academic All-Conference selection and a three-time ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete representative for the baseball team. He was named the 2009-10 TLU Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
