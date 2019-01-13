Even though many activities of The Nick Gary Foundation’s 3rd Annual Athletics and Skills Challenge were cancelled due to the rain, the 5K fun run, 3-point shootout, and run and gun basketball tournament were held.
Registered participants supported TNGF scholarship fundraiser with their team donations, even though their softball and kickball events were cancelled. TNGF expressed appreciation those who came out and made purchases from their concession stand.
And finally, TNGF thanks its sponsors: the City of Texas City, Ameriprise/Marc Marquez, Front Door Social and Charity Club, H-E-B, State Farm/Theo Franklin, Texas First Bank, Wal-Mart, plus the many family and friend donors who make their annual scholarships a reality.
— Staff reports
