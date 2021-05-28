Two hundred-twenty anglers attended one of the largest in-shore tournaments in the state, which was held in Port Mansfield in May, to help raise scholarship money for 2021 graduates. Those students receiving a $2,000 scholarship to help support them in college next year include:
Rylee Burris — Friendswood High School
Rylee Dever — Friendswood High School
Jack Ehrman — Friendswood High School
Jackson Nemecek — Friendswood High School
Emma Scott — Friendswood High School
Ashton Whittington — Friendswood High School
Griffon Wranglerette Recipient:
Julianna Ribarits — Friendswood High School
