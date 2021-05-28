Two hundred-twenty anglers attended one of the largest in-shore tournaments in the state, which was held in Port Mansfield in May, to help raise scholarship money for 2021 graduates. Those students receiving a $2,000 scholarship to help support them in college next year include:

Rylee Burris — Friendswood High School

Rylee Dever — Friendswood High School

Jack Ehrman — Friendswood High School

Jackson Nemecek — Friendswood High School

Emma Scott — Friendswood High School

Ashton Whittington — Friendswood High School

Griffon Wranglerette Recipient:

Julianna Ribarits — Friendswood High School

