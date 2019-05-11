FRIENDSWOOD
The annual Pitch, Hit and Run competition recently drew more than 50 boys and girls ages 7 to 14 to Friendswood’s Renwick Park.
Ribbons were presented to the all-around champion, all-around runner-up, all-around third place, batting champion, pitching champion and base-running champion in each age group.
The girls Friendswood champions are Aria Edwards, Payten Bradley, Cailyn Clements, Sarah Reihle, Sydney Knape and Isabella Parker.
The boys Friendswood champions are Anden Sameei, Thomas Shaw, Noah Herr, Jaren Obregon, Carston Hernandez, Conrad Gustafson, Caleb Dugi, Will Shaw, Marshall Griffin, Logan Mudd, Ethan Billingsley and Luke Knape.
These boys and girls advance to the sectionals competition May 25 in Pearland.
The Friendswood competition was sponsored by Major League Baseball and the City of Friendswood Parks and Recreation Department.
