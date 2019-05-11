High Fives: Friendswood Pitch, Hit and Run

Friendswood’s Pitch, Hit and Run winners are: Aria Edwards, Payten Bradley, Cailyn Clements, Sarah Reihle, Sydney Knape, Isabella Parker, Anden Sameei, Thomas Shaw, Noah Herr, Jaren Obregon, Carston Hernandez, Conrad Gustafson, Caleb Dugi, Will Shaw, Marshall Griffin, Logan Mudd, Ethan Billingsley and Luke Knape.

 COURTESY

FRIENDSWOOD

The annual Pitch, Hit and Run competition recently drew more than 50 boys and girls ages 7 to 14 to Friendswood’s Renwick Park.

Ribbons were presented to the all-around champion, all-around runner-up, all-around third place, batting champion, pitching champion and base-running champion in each age group.

The girls Friendswood champions are Aria Edwards, Payten Bradley, Cailyn Clements, Sarah Reihle, Sydney Knape and Isabella Parker.

The boys Friendswood champions are Anden Sameei, Thomas Shaw, Noah Herr, Jaren Obregon, Carston Hernandez, Conrad Gustafson, Caleb Dugi, Will Shaw, Marshall Griffin, Logan Mudd, Ethan Billingsley and Luke Knape.

These boys and girls advance to the sectionals competition May 25 in Pearland.

The Friendswood competition was sponsored by Major League Baseball and the City of Friendswood Parks and Recreation Department.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription