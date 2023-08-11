Kyeler Thompson smacked a two-out walk-off single to right-center to send his League City Post 554 team to a 3-2 win over Troy, Alabama in game two of pool play at the American Legion World Series at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.
With the win, League City clinches the top spot in "Stars" Pool and a trip to the American Legion Baseball World Series semifinals on Monday.
Troy grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second after a lead-off single, hit by pitch and a walk loaded the bases. Then, a slow hit ball down the left field line of the infield went for an RBI single.
In the bottom of the third, League City had four consecutive one-out batters contribute in taking a 2-1 advantage.
After Thompson singled and Chase Bourgeois walked, Jackson Higgins smoked an RBI double to left-center, and then Brice Smith followed with a RBI ground out
Troy quickly tied the game up at 2-2 in the top of the fourth thanks to three straight base runners to start the inning: a walk and a wild pitch between two consecutive singles through the right side of the infield.
With the bases loaded and one out, Alec Beversdorf (6.1IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 7K), who had a grind-out starting pitching performance, was able to get the next batter to ground into a crucial 3-6-1 double play (Smith to Bourgeois to Beversdorf).
Beversdorf then was able to retire the next seven batters (including the last by a strikeout looking) before being relieved by Noah Ferraro, who got the final two outs, with his first via strikeout looking and second a groundout to first.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Erik Anchondo fisted a single threw the left side of the infield, and Braden Castle delivered a sacrifice bunt.
This set up Thompson’s heroic walk-off scoring Anchondo, as League City avenged last year’s heartbreaking loss to Troy.
Ayden Roecker-Allen (2-for-3) and Thompson (2-for-4) had four of League City’s seven hits
League City’s (2-0 in “Stars” Pool play) last pool game against Ellsworth, Maine (0-2) is on Sunday at noon (central time).
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.