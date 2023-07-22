TEXAS CITY
Many of the young football campers at Stingaree Stadium on Saturday night could hardly believe they were alongside a homegrown NFL veteran.
Mostly clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Mostly clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 22, 2023 @ 9:53 pm
TEXAS CITY
Many of the young football campers at Stingaree Stadium on Saturday night could hardly believe they were alongside a homegrown NFL veteran.
What Texas City High School alumnus D’Onta Foreman wanted to convey to them was, “believe in you.”
“That’s the message I wanted to give to the kids today was to just believe in yourself and go out there and go take everything you want,” said Foreman, who will be heading into his seventh year in the NFL this upcoming season. “Nobody’s going to give you anything, but if you want something and truly want to achieve it, then you can. You just have to go out there and work hard for it.”
In a first-time event, roughly 300 children aged 8-17 had the opportunity to meet, greet and go through various drills with Foreman at his Under the Lights Football Camp.
Free of charge for the attendees, the camp received support from Galveston County businesses and non-profit organizations, such as Greater Dream, which offers programs aimed at local student-athletes.
“When I saw how many people were willing to help me put it together, it was just something I couldn’t turn down, and I felt like it would be something positive for this community,” Foreman said.
After each camper got a photo opportunity with Foreman, the football training activities got underway at Stingaree Stadium at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and wrapped up at about 9 p.m.
“To see these kids come out here and want to be around me and all the parents who signed their kids up to have a camp with D’Onta Foreman, it’s like a blessing,” Foreman said. “It’s something you can’t even put into words how great it is. It’s just something that I’m very thankful for.”
Foreman, a running back, was a third-round selection of the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft following a decorated college football career at the University of Texas. During his NFL career, Foreman has had stints with the Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and currently the Chicago Bears.
With his status as an NFL mainstay established, Foreman said he hopes to have the youth football camp in his hometown become a yearly tradition moving forward.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.