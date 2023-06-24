GALVESTON
The summer heat was sweltering, but when it comes to his continued support for and from his hometown, Galveston native and NFL standout Mike Evans describes it as a different — more loving — type of warmth.
“There are always so many familiar faces coming out to support, and I will always be appreciative to this city,” said Evans, who was back on the island Saturday to lead his annual free youth football camp. “That’s why I’ll always give back and why I’ll always be around.”
Held at Spoor Field right behind Ball High School, about 180 youth ranging in age from 8 to 14 participated in this year’s free, first-come-first-serve football camp organized by Evans, Ball High coaches, local businesses and community members.
While many of the camp attendees were local children, some traveled from as far as New Orleans and east Texas to train with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ perennial All-Pro wide receiver.
The camp, which ran from about 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., included football training activities with Evans and the Tors football coaches, lunch, and plenty of light-hearted interactions between the youth and Evans.
“I just want them to come out here and have fun, and show them some of what I’ve been shown as a youngster — seeing that it’s possible to make it out of Galveston and pursue things and always give back,” Evans said
Soon to be entering his 10th year in the NFL, Evans has held the free youth football camp annually in Galveston since 2016 — one of the first of multiple community events, including an inaugural Thanksgiving luncheon in Galveston this past November, Evans has sponsored throughout his professional football career through his Mike Evans Family Foundation organization.
“It’s just as good or better than what I’ve done on the field,” Evans said of his philanthropic efforts. “This is one of the best parts about it. I love everything that comes with my profession and being in my position, but the main thing is giving back and being a role model and just changing peoples’ lives. I’ve had a lot of help to get to where I’m at, and I’m just so appreciative, and I’ll always give back.”
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
