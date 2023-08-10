A 1-hour, 45-minute rain delay to the start of the 96th American Legion World Series was worth the wait as Jacob Cyr dazzled on the mound to throw the first ALWS no-hitter since 1976 and become the third individual to do so in the history of the tournament as League City Post 554 defeated Cheyenne (Wyoming) 4-0 on Thursday in pool play at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.

The first and third innings had a similar feel to them as the top two hitters in the lineup — Kyeler Thompson and Chase Bourgeois — the table setters to start each.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription