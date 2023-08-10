A 1-hour, 45-minute rain delay to the start of the 96th American Legion World Series was worth the wait as Jacob Cyr dazzled on the mound to throw the first ALWS no-hitter since 1976 and become the third individual to do so in the history of the tournament as League City Post 554 defeated Cheyenne (Wyoming) 4-0 on Thursday in pool play at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.
The first and third innings had a similar feel to them as the top two hitters in the lineup — Kyeler Thompson and Chase Bourgeois — the table setters to start each.
After Thompson worked a full count walk to start the bottom of the first, Bourgeois reached on a catcher’s interference when his bat hit the catcher’s glove on the swing.
Brice Smith then laced a two-RBI double down the left field line.
In what was a foreshadowing of things to come in the top of the third, Thompson made a fantastic diving catch in center for the first out that aided Cyr, a Santa Fe High School alumnus who played at Galveston College last season, to retire the first nine batters he faced.
Thompson then singled up the middle and Bourgeois walked to start the bottom half.
A bad throw by the shortstop to second on a fielded ground ball allowed Thompson to score on the error.
Cyr’s only blemish to his memorable early afternoon was when he walked the lead-off batter in the fourth, but he was able to recover by inducing a fielder’s choice groundout and then struck out the next two batters looking.
In the fifth inning, League City added an insurance run as Thompson once again showed off his wheels with a one-out infield single, stole second base, and scored on a Smith two-out single.
Shortstop Bourgeois was able to catch the final out on a popup behind the second base bag.
Cyr (7IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 8Ks) threw 65 of his 97 pitches for strikes and had 15 first-pitch strikes to the 22 batters he faced.
Leading League City on offense were Thompson (2-for-2, three runs) and Smith (2-for-3, three RBIs)
Jackson Higgins had the team's fifth hit of the game with a one-out double down the right field line in the sixth.
League City (1-0 in “Stars” Pool Play) will play a familiar opponent and a team that knocked them out of the World Series last year — defending ALWS champions Troy, Alabama at 6 p.m. (central time) Friday back at Keeter Stadium.
