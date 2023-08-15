League City makes history, wins American Legion World Series
The League City Post 554 baseball team secured history Tuesday night.
Behind a complete-game shutout pitching gem from Jacob Cyr and a rock-solid defense behind him, League City became the first-ever team from Texas to win the American Legion World Series with a 1-0 victory over Lincoln, Nebraska, in the championship game at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.
“I felt great coming in with the trust in my teammates and the gift that God gave me,” said Cyr, a Santa Fe High School alumnus, in his postgame interview televised on ESPNU. “I felt really good today.”
Cyr, who tossed a no-hitter (becoming just the third-ever individual to do so in the ALWS’s 96-year history and the first since 1976) in League City’s ALWS pool play opener, scattered six hits and walked only one with three strikeouts in the championship game win on the mound Tuesday night.
The game’s lone run came in the bottom of the first inning with Santa Fe alumnus Kyeler Thompson — who reached base in all three of his plate appearances with two walks and a single — setting the table by leading off with a four-pitch walk and then speeding from first to third on an errant pick-off throw.
Chase Bourgeois then followed that up by driving Thompson home on an RBI grounder to second.
Lincoln starting pitcher Carter Mick was then able to settle in and surrender just four base hits in a quality complete-game effort of his own, but was ultimately out-dueled by Cyr.
But, Cyr didn’t do it alone. A diving grab in right field by Ayden Roecker-Allen for the first out of the game set the tone for what was a sterling defensive performance by League City.
Other defensive highlights included a 1-4-3 inning-ending double play in the top of the second, a hardliner caught by second baseman Noah Ferraro to end a two-out, two-on rally in the top of the third, a heads-up fielder’s choice and a hard line-out made by Cyr to help leave two runners stranded in the top of the fourth and a full-extension diving catch made by left fielder Erik Anchondo in the top of the sixth.
Cyr recorded his second 1-2-3 inning of the game to finish off the win in clutch fashion. A strikeout was followed by a fly out to left and then a fly out to shortstop Bourgeois, who squeezed the championship-clinching final out in his glove.
In addition to Thompson’s day at the plate, Bourgeois, Jackson Higgins and Brice Smith each recorded a single in the game.
That quartet of hitters led League City throughout the ALWS. Thompson batted an eye-popping .538 (7-for-13) with five walks, six runs and two stolen bases. Smith was 5-for-16 (.313) with four RBIs. Higgins added four hits (two doubles), and Bourgeois had three hits and three runs scored.
Cyr’s numbers in his two ALWS starts were an impressive 14 innings pitched, six hits, zero runs, two walks, 11 strikeouts and a 2-0 record. Cyr threw 126 strikes out of 187 total pitches (67 percent), which included first-pitch strikes to 31 of 49 batters faced (63 percent).
For his efforts, Cyr was named the George W. Rulon American Legion Player of the Year.
Tuesday's championship game was the fourth-ever in ALWS history to end in a 1-0 final score.
— James LaCombe
