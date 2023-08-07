League City Post 55A — composed of current and former Clear Falls, Clear Creek, Santa Fe and Hitchcock players — competed in the American Legion Baseball Western Regional Tournament over the past five days at Fairfield Stadium in California.

After winning the first four games in double-elimination bracket play, League City suffered its only setback in a 7-1 loss to Southern Nevada on Saturday before bouncing back on Sunday afternoon to win the Western Regional Tournament championship by defeating the same Southern Nevada team 11-6 to advance to the American Legion World Series that will be held at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.

