League City Post 55A — composed of current and former Clear Falls, Clear Creek, Santa Fe and Hitchcock players — competed in the American Legion Baseball Western Regional Tournament over the past five days at Fairfield Stadium in California.
After winning the first four games in double-elimination bracket play, League City suffered its only setback in a 7-1 loss to Southern Nevada on Saturday before bouncing back on Sunday afternoon to win the Western Regional Tournament championship by defeating the same Southern Nevada team 11-6 to advance to the American Legion World Series that will be held at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.
For the second straight year, League City (23-3) will join the other seven Regional Tournament winners at the World Series. The tournament will run from Thursday to Aug. 15. The games will be streamed on ESPN 3 (pool play) and ESPN U (semifinals and finals).
In League City’s first game Wednesday, the team scored three runs in both the third and sixth innings to defeat Tucson Badgers Post 7 (Arizona) 6-2.
After Tucson took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, Tyler Robinson’s single was League City’s first baserunner of the game in the third.
Robinson then advanced to second on a grounder, and Kyeler Thompson then walked and stole second before back-to-back two-out run-scoring knocks from Chase Bourgeois (two-RBI single) and Scott Martinez (RBI double).
League City had five of its eight hits in the sixth as the first four batters reached base, starting with consecutive smashed doubles by Bourgeois and Martinez (RBI).
Jackson Higgins single delivered the last two runs for League City that scored Brice Smith (walk) and Ayden Roecker-Allen (single)
Three players went 2-for-3 at the plate: Bourgeois (two runs, two RBIs), Martinez (two RBIs) and Robinson (one run).
Jacob Cyr (3IP, 4H, 1R, 0BB, 4K) started and Braden Castle (3IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 3K) picked up the win in relief.
League City used big fourth and sixth innings that saw a combined eight of the team's 11 hits and eight runs to defeat Yuba-Sutter Stripers Post 705 (California) 11-6 on Thursday.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Tyler Austin delivered a two-RBI single on the first pitch scoring Bourgeois (single) and Smith (walk) to give League City a 2-1 lead after one inning.
After the Yuba-Sutter Stripers took a 4-2 lead by scoring three unearned runs in the second, League City trimmed the deficit to one in the bottom of the third.
Martinez led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a Smith walk, and then tagged up twice on flyouts, including Austin’s sacrifice fly.
League City sent nine batters to the plate in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.
The five-run inning started with a walk to Robinson, a single by Alexander Kudler, and then a sacrifice fly by Thompson scoring courtesy runner Gavin Shuttlesworth. Bourgeois then smacked a run-scoring single.
After an error, back-to-back doubles by Smith (two RBI) and Roecker-Allen (RBI) followed.
Winning 8-5 going into the bottom of the sixth, three straight baserunners to start the inning chased the starting pitcher (single by Bourgeois and back-to-back walks to Martinez and Smith).
Then, the next three batters collected run-scoring plays: Roecker-Allen (fielder’s choice), Austin (single) and Higgins (single).
Bourgeois (3-for-4 with three runs), Austin (2-for-3 with four RBIs), and Smith (1-for-1, two runs, three walks, two RBIs) had standout games.
Alex Beversdorf (6IP, 4H, 2ER, 2BB, 7Ks) had a grind-it-out winning pitching performance.
In the team’s third game on Friday, League City built an early 5-1 advantage before seeing it evaporate in the top of the sixth, and then immediately regained the lead in the bottom of the inning to take a 7-5 victory over St. George Sentinels Post 90 (Utah).
Thompson used his speed to start things for his team, as he smacked a lead-off double, advanced to third on a groundout and then scored on an error. Martinez followed with a triple and scored on a wild pitch.
League City responded to St. George’s one run in the top of the second with two more runs that started with Higgins' one-out single and Noah Ferraro’s double. With two outs, Thompson smacked a full-count two-run single to right.
After Martinez started the bottom of the third with a single, St. George’s new pitcher plunked the first batter he faced (Smith) followed by a wild pitch. This setup is a sacrifice fly by Roecker-Allen.
St. George rallied in the top of the sixth that saw five straight one-out batters reach base. This included three smoked doubles and a game-tying error on a double steal attempt.
League City used a two-out rally in the bottom half of the inning with three straight singles mixed in with a wild pitch. Bourgeois delivered the final hit by lacing a two-RBI single to center scoring Braden Castle and Thompson.
Cyr (7IP, 9H, 4ER, 1BB, 6K) battled on the mound with a complete-game win that included a 1-2-3 top of the seventh with the final out a strikeout with tons of exuberant emotions after.
Thompson (3-for-4, two runs, two RBIs) and Martinez (2-for-4) had multi-hit games
Despite the loss on Saturday, League City was guaranteed to play in the championship game with being the last team to not suffer a loss in the tournament.
In the first game on championship Sunday, Southern Nevada defeated Tucson Badgers Post 7 (Arizona) 5-2 to set up a rematch for a berth to the American Legion World Series.
League City quickly erased the sour tastes from their previous game as they sent 15 batters (including six hits and two walks) to the plate in the first two innings en route to scoring five runs.
This was a theme for League City as the team mashed out 15 hits and had at least one hit and scored at least one run in six of the seven innings to defeat Southern Nevada by a score of 11-6.
In the top of the first, League City quickly pounced on Southern Nevada’s starting pitcher as six straight batters with one out contributed to a four-run inning.
Three consecutive singles to right by Bourgeois, Martinez and Smith loaded the bases.
After Roecker-Allen reached on a fielder’s choice RBI scoring Bourgeois, Austin walked to load the bases.
This set up Higgins to deliver the big blow, a bases-clearing double.
Over the next several innings, not the prettiest of baseball was played.
Five combined Southern Nevada errors in the second, fourth and fifth innings aided League City to score five runs.
In each of these innings, Thompson once again showed off his speed by scoring a run in all three innings, and Ferraro added a run-scoring double in League City’s three-run fifth.
An error in each of the third, fourth, and sixth innings and two hit by pitches and a walk followed by a two-run single in the fifth contributed to Southern Nevada’s six runs.
After Roecker-Allen singled and Higgins doubled, Robinson smacked a two-RBI double down the left-field line to extend the League City lead to 11-5 in the sixth.
Eight League City players collected at least one hit and seven scored at least one run.
Higgins (4-for-4, three RBIs, two runs) and Ferraro (3-for-4) each had two doubles.
Martinez and Smith each had two hits.
Castle (5.1 IP, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 Ks) started and picked up his second win of the tournament. Smith pitched the final 1.2 innings, including inducing a fielder’s choice unassisted groundout to third baseman Higgins to secure League City's back-to-back Western Regional Tournament Championship.
Higgins was named tournament MVP, going 8-for-17 (0.471) with team-high six RBIs.
OTHER TOURNAMENT STANDOUTS
Martinez: 7-for-18 (0.389) with six runs scored
Higgins -Bourgeois: 7-for-16 (0.438) with six runs scored and five RBIs
Thompson: six runs scored
Smith: team-high four walks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.