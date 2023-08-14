League City Post 554 baseball squad will be playing for an American Legion World Series title.
The League City team — which is comprised of current players and alumni from Clear Creek, Clear Falls, Hitchcock and Santa Fe high schools — broke open a pressure cooker of a semifinal game Monday night against Brooklawn, New Jersey with a three-run bottom of the sixth inning for a 4-1 win at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.
The victory puts League City in the program’s first-ever American Legion World Series Championship game, where the team will face Lincoln, Nebraska — 2-1 winners over Cheyenne, Wyoming in Monday’s other semifinal game — at 6 p.m. (central time) Tuesday back at Keeter Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
With the score knotted 1-1 to start the bottom of the sixth, Ayden Roecker-Allen and Scott Martinez worked back-to-back walks before a throwing error on a Noah Ferraro bunt to first base allowed Roecker-Allen and pinch runner Alex Kudler to score the go-ahead runs for a 3-1 lead.
A wild pitch got Ferraro, who reached second on the error, to third base, and Erik Anchondo added an insurance run with an RBI sacrifice fly.
After starting pitcher Braden Castle (6IP, 6H, 1R, 0ER, 2Ks, 2 BBs) tossed a high-quality game, Santa Fe Indians teammate Brice Smith entered the game for the save opportunity.
While Brooklawn’s first two batters reached base (hit by pitch, single), Smith and League City quelled the rally by inducing a soft line-out to second and a game-ending 4-6-3 double play, as Castle picked up the win on the mound and Smith got the save.
A two-out error helped Brooklawn score the game’s first run in the top of the third when Damon Suriani singled and an errant relay throw allowed Matthew Leahy, who singled earlier in the inning, to score all the way from first base.
Kyeler Thompson extended the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-out walk, moved to second on a balk, and two wild pitches later, raced across home plate for the game-tying run.
Thompson excelled in his leadoff hitter role by reaching base in all four of his at-bats with a single, a double and two walks. Jackson Higgins (single, walk) and Roecker-Allen (single, walk) reached base twice each. Ferraro (single) had League City’s other base hit.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.