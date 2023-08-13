In the final day of the American Legion World Series pool play, Ellsworth (Maine) played spoilers by defeating League City Post 554 by a score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.
Hunter Curtis did a little bit of everything by pitching a complete game (7IP, 5H, 2ER, 0BB, 4K) and collecting two key run-scoring hits to help Ellsworth win its first-ever American Legion World Series game.
The game’s first baserunner came in the bottom of the second when Brice Smith laced a lead-off single.
After two strikeouts, Tyler Robinson smacked a run-scoring double to left, scoring Smith to give League City an early 1-0 lead.
League City starting left-handed pitcher Tyler Austin retired the first nine batters he faced, including five by strikeout before issuing a lead-off walk to start the fourth inning.
With two outs, a costly wild pitch and an error in right aided Ellsworth to tie the game at 1-1.
After a hit by a pitch started the top of the fifth inning, Collin Sullivan delivered Ellsworth’s first hit of the game — a smoked run-scoring double to left-center.
Curtis, who was also Ellsworth’s lead-off hitter, then ripped a two-out run-scoring single scoring Sullivan.
In the top of the sixth, League City had a pair of nice defensive plays with a diving catch in left by Jackson Higgins and shortstop Chase Bourgeois, who continued to flash the leather on a slick fielding grounder for the first two outs. With a runner on second, Austin collected his seventh strikeout, all looking, to end the inning.
League City responded to this by trimming its deficit to one when Bourgeois started the bottom of the inning with a single up the middle.
After another single up the middle by Smith and aggressive base running by Bourgeois allowing runners to advance on a wild pitch, an Ayden Roecker-Allen sacrifice fly made the score 3-2
Ellsworth quickly answered back in the top of the sixth thanks to three one-out base runners.
A walk and a single ended Austin’s (6.1IP, 3H, 3BB, 7K) night as Curtis greeted League City’s new pitcher with a run-scoring single to left.
Curtis then was able to induce three groundouts to shortstop and work around a two-out error to end his game MVP performance for Ellsworth.
Bourgeois and Smith each went 2-for-3 for League City.
League City, the “Stars” pool winner, will be looking to bounce back from its first loss of the tournament when the team plays in the second semifinal game 6 p.m. (central time) Monday against the “Stripes” pool runner-up Brooklawn (New Jersey).
The first semifinal will be 3 p.m. with “Stripes” winner Lincoln (Nebraska) vs. “Stars” runner-up Cheyenne (Wyoming).
All four teams finished 2-1 in Pool play.
Winners of the two semifinal games will play 6 p.m. Tuesday for the right to be crowned the 2023 American Legion World Series Champions.
The final two days of the tournament can be watched on ESPNU.
