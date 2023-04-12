LEAGUE CITY
The entry deadline for the sixth annual Clear Creek Education Foundation Tennis Tournament, set for the weekend of April 28-30 at The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour, is Friday.
LEAGUE CITY
The entry deadline for the sixth annual Clear Creek Education Foundation Tennis Tournament, set for the weekend of April 28-30 at The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour, is Friday.
The all-doubles tournament benefits the Clear Creek Education Foundation, which is dedicated to enriching and enhancing student academic achievement in all academic areas, including math, science, social studies, language arts, technology and fine arts.
Funds to the Foundation also are used to endow teacher innovative grants, support Clear Horizons Early College High School, technology education labs, national board teacher certification and technology integration videos.
Last year's event raised more than $8,000.
“We hope to do even more this year,” tournament director Kevin Duke said. “This is a great event that directly impacts our wonderful educators to more effectively do their job through community support.”
The tournament events include men's, women's and mixed doubles in the following playing levels: 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5.
Events with fewer than four entries will be moved to the appropriate divisions. Juniors, meanwhile, will be placed in their appropriate division.
Duke said this is not a UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) designation, but “we would like your UTRs on the entry.”
Participants can sign up for both men's or women's doubles and mixed doubles.
The entry fee is $35 per person per event and includes a tournament t-shirt.
Online registration is available. Registration forms also are available at The Fitness Center, 3000 Invincible Drive, in League City.
Aside from tennis, the weekend also features several giveaway prizes such as a one-year membership to The Fitness Center and services at Bella Vita Day Spa.
“I look forward to hosting this tournament every year,” Duke said.
For more information, call Duke at 281-334-2560.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.