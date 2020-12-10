Every year at this time, we have a number of readers asking for suggestions for gifts to give anglers on their Christmas list.
While there are almost endless numbers and varieties of fishing-related gifts, the one thing I want to emphasize is what to avoid giving.
Unless you are familiar with the angler and where and how he or she fishes, avoid equipment like rods and reels and fishing tackle. If that is what you want to give, I recommend a gift card to a sporting goods store or tackle shop.
Clothing is easier to select. This too has pitfalls, however. A high percentage of fishing trips around here take place in warm to hot weather and cool clothing is a must. Many of the outfitter stores promote clothing for fishing in cooler temperatures such as the Rocky Mountains or New England area.
In mid-summer the outdoor temperatures are much cooler in those areas than along the Gulf Coast. If the angler on your list fishes mostly from late fall to early spring, then warmer clothing would be in order.
Boating equipment is another popular item to give anglers. The only thing I recommend avoiding here is electronics. Other than that, there are many handy gadgets and other items that would be welcomed on Christmas morning.
Now, if you are adamant about one of the specialty gifts mentioned above, my recommendation is to visit with someone who knows your angler's style and what he or she would welcome the most.
A frequent fishing companion or other person who knows the angler well would be a good source for information.
Another option is to purchase your gift from a store where it can be easily exchanged or a store credit offered.
We will have some specific gift suggestions in an upcoming Reel Report.
