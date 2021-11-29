I’m going to jump right into my personal thoughts on the advisories.
My reason for writing about this subject was twofold. First, a column follower asked and, second, I thought it was important to those who keep fish and enjoy eating the resource.
A few years ago, I was approached by a graduate student at Baylor and her professor about taking them fishing. She was preparing a study on fish contamination in Galveston Bay and wanted recent samples of speckled trout, redfish and black drum — speckled trout being top priority, because it’s the most sought after species.
We agreed on two dates in October, so they could obtain samples from two different areas of the bay. They fished with me on the first day and followed in their boat on the second. Samples came from the areas outside Moses Lake floodgate and north of the Fred Hartman Bridge. Forty fish were retained for this study.
I received an update from this study, and all samples were contaminated. The advice was to consume no more than one 8-ounce serving per month.
So what does all this mean, you might be asking. Fish in the Galveston Bay system don’t live in one area year-round. They continually move around, some even into different bays. They move according to the time of year, especially those fish that are now in the northern reaches of our bay. Salinity levels play an important role in fish movement throughout the year.
In essence, any fish you catch, keep and eat might contain contaminates. I’ve been eating fish from the bay for more than 50 years, and I’ll continue to do so.
Don’t you think it’s time that instead of addressing fish limits, priority should shift to the contaminates in Galveston Bay? This is something that should be addressed by the Galveston Bay Foundation, Texas Park & Wildlife Department, Coastal Conservation Association and any group associated with environmental protection.
Now, let’s get to a fishing report I received.
Brian Castille fished the lower end of West Galveston Bay over the weekend. He along with his son Owen, and dad Gerry, found some speckled trout. The majority of those fish were undersized, but they did end up with some keepers. They also had a keeper red both days. All the fish were caught on soft plastics.
The weather looks great for fishing for the next few days. Send in those reports if you get out on the water.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
