What a perfect start to November. Get ready for some of the best fishing Galveston Bay has to offer. Speckled trout and redfish will fill the boxes of those anglers who know the bay system.
This is my favorite month to fish. Of course, everything depends on the weather. If Monday is any indication, it should be extremely good.
Gus Alvarez reported Monday he has been fishing in Christmas Bay. Using his kayak to prowl around in skinny water over mud and grass, he has found the fish. The redfish were in a feeding frenzy Sunday morning, easily limiting out and releasing numerous other keepers.
He also landed some trout and flounder from the same area. Best bite was on the outgoing tide using dark-colored Down South lures. He confirmed my thought that this is the best time of the year to fish Galveston Bay.
Daniel Pickett and his son Michael reported Monday they fished near Seawolf Park on Pelican Island on Sunday. They caught three undersized flounder and had one keeper. Numerous other anglers in the same area reported much of the same. Some anglers never had a bite. Those who landed any keepers only had one or two at best.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported Monday catches of redfish are still common. A few sheepshaed and gafftop are still being landed by the anglers. The Redfish Rodeo Tournament ended Sunday, and here are the results:
1st place red: Gabriel Vasquez 41 3/4 inches, $1,000
2nd place red: Lincoln Ramos 41 inches, $500
3rd place red: James Gautreaux 41 inches, $250
Congratulations to the winners.
I’m going fishing in the morning. It’s the first time in 10 days. Live shrimp supplies seem to be good at most of the bait camps. We have another front scheduled to pass through the area Wednesday. Keep sending in those reports.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
