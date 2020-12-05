The flounder run was still in full swing Saturday, and nice catches of quality fish were observed at the cleaning tables.
Good numbers of flounder in the 6-pound range and heavier were being caught, and that usually signals the peak of the annual run. Baits mentioned included Gulps, mullet, mud minnows, and both live and dead shrimp.
How much longer the prolific action will last is anyone's guess.
Trout action was spotty in most areas Saturday with a few being caught here and there. The best report that came in was from Fred Thomas, who along with Stacy Anderson caught limits of trout soon after daybreak while fishing the north shoreline of East Bay.
Mirrolures in the 52-M series were the baits.
Tristan Matthews reported catching three specks and an undersized red while fishing around an underwater green light Friday night. The catch took place in a subdivision canal off of the Intracoastal Waterway and live shrimp was the bait.
The early part of this week looks good for fishing, as light to moderate north winds are in the forecast with little chance of rain. This should be a good time to go after the remaining flounder and other fish.
