So much for the weather forecast Friday. It called for light winds and 40 percent chance of rain. That was not the case for our coastal waters.
Rain and thunderstorms in the morning were accompanied by strong winds. This weather curtailed catches, especially in the middle of Galveston Bay. The areas that were somewhat sheltered produced fish.
Let me start off with a gigging report from Matagorda Bay. Capt. Mark Talasek and his group had a fantastic night Thursday. Limits of flounder were taken with some fish pushing 5 pounds.
Overnight Thursday, the 61st Street Fishing Pier reported the bull red action is still good. During the day Friday, fishing slowed, although some gafftop were caught. The catching is better at night, not too unusual for this time of year.
Capt. Erik Renteria fished west Galveston Bay on Friday. Using live croakers, his group caught trout and reds while drifting the open bay. The weather turned unstable forcing them to end their trip early.
Conditions took a turn for the worse Friday, Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported. Early storms and winds upwards of 20 knots turned the open waters rough. These conditions curtailed what has been good fishing in the open waters. Saturday’s forecast calls for light winds, which should bode well for the anglers. Eagle Point has plenty of live shrimp.
Andi Kilgore and the North Jetty Bait Camp will celebrate their one-year anniversary Saturday. They are stocked up for the Labor Day weekend anglers. Bait supplies are good — fresh dead shrimp, cut bait, frozen shad, frozen squid and even chicken for the crabbers. Live finger mullet should be available Saturday. Hours this weekend have been extended for the crowds.
Like I stated Thursday, allow a little more time and patience. Bait camps will be busy, so I suggest getting there early. If you’re late, don’t be surprised if live shrimp is sold out. Be careful and enjoy the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.