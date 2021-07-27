It was another scorcher of a day. At least we had a brief reprieve from the storm cell that moved our way midmorning. Tides were again super low to begin the day. I only received a couple reports, and from what I saw, not many folks were fishing.
Gilbert Mendoza fished Tuesday morning in the vicinity of Clear Lake. He and his friend caught a few keeper reds, drum and one sheepshead. They used shrimp directly on the bottom. He said they had to use more weight than expected because of the current.
I started my Tuesday morning fishing a well that is alongside the channel. We caught one throwback trout on shrimp underneath a popping cork. We then moved farther up the bay to La Porte and caught one trout on plastic. We made several moves in the area, but didn’t have much to show for the effort.
The water in this area has good clarity. I then moved toward the channel by Trinity Bay and found a few fish on shrimp underneath a popping cork. About that time, the storm was brewing, and we decided to make a run to Smith Point, just to check on the water condition. I will say it is still off-color.
The storm broke apart, and we called it a day. It was nice to see a little more bait activity. I hope on Wednesday, the bite will be better.
The Galveston jetties are still producing catches of trout and plenty of sharks. Live shrimp has accounted for the trout and sand trout and shad for the sharks.
The Texas Game Warden Association will host the Castaway Guppy Cup at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25 on Pier 21 in Galveston. This child fish event is for children from 3 to 16 years old, and the event is free. Grand prize raffle winner will receive a bay trip for 30 children. For registration, see 2021guppycup.eventbrite.com/.
