We now are waiting for the effects of Hurricane Hanna to clear, and that likely will be another couple of days. Once tide levels return to near normal, fishing should pick up again.
In the mean time, for the hardy anglers, bull red action should be good in the rough surf. We could be a little early to see a lot of action, as late August through October is the prime time for reds to react to storm tides and rough waters.
Should you choose to give it a try, be extremely careful around the beachfront waters, as strong riptides continue in the forecasts. The beachfront fishing piers are the safest spots to fish from when the surf is churning.
While most anglers opted not to fish last Friday, Terry Hebert of Bayou Vista chose to give it a try. Hebert said the trout bite was on near the spoil islands by the railroad bridge. I think the bridge he is referring to is the one entering Jones Lake from Bayou Vista.
All of the fish he caught were undersized and released. However, he said they were beautiful 13-14-inch specks and reds. H&H red eyes and white eyes with chartreuse tails were the baits.
John Meadow sent a note saying that cabin fever got to him at his house in Hitchcock on Saturday. So, he tried to fish the diversionary canal where it crosses FM 2004 but was run in by high winds and rain. He said it was nice to just get out of the house and make a stab at it.
By Monday we should have a better view of next week and when conditions should start to favor fishing.
