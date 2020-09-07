Many years ago, a fishing guide out of Sea Isle told me that Labor Day was his favorite holiday of the year. He said the reason was because after that holiday, the summer crowds return home.
Well, the Labor Day weekend is behind us, and, yes, the vacationers and other visitors to Galveston Island drop in numbers. However, summer is still here.
For the most part, last weekend was a good one for enjoying Galveston and the sport of fishing. The offshore anglers appeared to do better than their inshore counterparts, as the Gulf was in near-perfect condition for offshore fishing.
Ace Cantrell was among the deep sea anglers who headed out to areas around the V.A. Fogg, a sunken ship approximately 50 miles southwest of the South Jetty. There, a variety of action was encountered, with a few kings being caught along with scattered ling, Spanish mackerel and various reef fish. Sharks were in abundance.
Cantrell's group found the best action around anchored shrimp boats beginning about 40 miles out.
Red snapper, spade fish and trigger fish were thick around the sunken ship. One boat was observed fighting a sailfish near a platform close to the old ship.
Alex Stevenson and Stacy Houghton fished the near East Rigs and found small- to medium-sized sharks around each well or platform. Large hardheads were among them but not much else.
While live shrimp have been in short supply, that did not bother Ken and Edyta Slocki as they used cut bait while fishing West Bay. It was near North Deer Island that Edyta landed her first slot red. Her husband said that he thinks now she is a fishing fan for life.
Forecasts indicate that the wind will pick up for the next few days, with increasing chances of rain. Later this week conditions should improve.
