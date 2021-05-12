A moderate to occasionally strong north wind was blowing Wednesday. That did not stop Fred Cox from going fishing or catching fish, however.
Cox, along with his nephew Thomas Dunstan, wade fished the north shoreline of East Bay early Wednesday, and they had a combined catch of six specks to 18 inches and two reds, both 22 inches in length.
A large flounder was hooked but was able to get free before it could be landed.
Mullet imitation hardware and white soft plastics with chartreuse tails were the baits.
Cox said there were an unusually large number of stingrays moving around.
A spot check of fishing guides indicated that action was on the slow side for those with charters Tuesday.
The Galveston County Fishing & Outdoors Expo will be held May 21-23 at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo Grounds.
More than 140 exhibitors will be there, and the types of exhibits include boats, rods, lures, performance shirts, fishing hats, nautical decor and artwork.
Ten food trucks will be there along with the World’s Largest Crawfish Cooker and Texas BBQ.
DATE AND TIMES
Friday, May 21, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ADMISSION
$10 for adults age 18 and up
$5 for ages 7 to 17
Free for ages under 7
A ticket purchased is good for the duration of the event and parking is free. For more information, check www.gotfishexpo.com.
