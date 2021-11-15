The weather was back to normal Sunday and Monday. Low winds and temperatures pushing up in the low 80s. If this keeps up, property values will keep rising on Galveston Island just because of our fabulous weather. How long can it last?
Gus Alvarez was back in Christmas Bay once again Sunday, fishing in his kayak. The early morning winds were light, and water was slick as glass in the back marshes of the bay. This calmness allowed to him to sight cast for redfish.
He caught and released seven keeper, along with numerous fish that were short of the legal limit. He also played catch and release with a couple 17-inch flounder. The fish were feeding aggressively during the falling tide. Alvarez was throwing Down South lures in dark combinations. Much to his surprise, he didn't catch a single trout.
Greg Hagerud and I spoke on the phone while I walked on the beach Monday morning. He fished alone Saturday and reported a tough bite. He landed a couple undersized redfish.
Hagerud and his son Greg Jr. went back to their favorite spot in the Galveston Channel on Sunday. This time, the results were much better than Saturday. They landed a mess of sand trout and Gulf trout, 35 in all. Greg Jr. even caught a 22-inch redfish on his Zebco spin cast. They gave all these fish to a less fortunate family.
Fred Heyne reported a good day of catching Sunday while fishing Crystal Bay. Crystal Bay is north of the Fred Hartman Bridge. He landed 15 speckled trout with the biggest fish around 18 inches using live shrimp underneath popping corks. He reported the water being green and calm.
I just want to commend the Hagerud's on donating their catch. This time of year, it's easy to get got up in your own little world. Maybe we should all follow their lead. If your out fishing and you know of a family less fortunate, go ahead a donate your catch.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
