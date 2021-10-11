A little weather system crossed over Galveston Bay and the island Monday morning. Once it cleared out around 9 a.m., it left us with a beautiful day. It was almost an early summer feel, but that will not be the case in a few days.
I received an email from Brian Tamney on Sunday asking for clarification about the reopening of snapper season. This will take place Friday through Nov. 6. This is only for federally permitted charter boats.
Capt. Juan Cruz fishing out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Sunday fished with Billy Bragan and his sons Stockard and James. Juan battled the wind and chop, finding some protected waters. They ended up having a good day, despite the weather, keeping one trout, four sheepsheads, one black drum and five redfish. They also caught and released more undersized reds. All of the fish were taken with a live shrimp fished underneath popping corks.
I had a trip planned with Houston residents Mike Connell and his son John and Austin residents Dr. John Uecker and his son Michael on Monday. Our plan was to meet at his house on Tiki Island around 7 a.m.
Well, we delayed that until 8:30 a.m. because of the morning storms. Tides were above normal, so our first stop was Greens Lake. They were using live shrimp underneath popping corks, and I was throwing soft plastics. The bite was slow at first, then we had plenty of action.
The trout were there, but many were undersized, just short of the legal limit. We did end up with three keeper reds and a couple of keeper trout. I meet Connell when he kept his boat at Waterman’s Harbor in Dickinson Bayou.
I went with him then, showing him around the area. Since he has been at Tiki Island, he has caught a few fish but didn’t know the area well. I hope Monday will give him the confidence he needs to catch fish.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported slow fishing Sunday and Monday. Sand trout, gafftop and whiting accounted for the action. The Redfish Rodeo is about halfway through, and first place is still up for grabs. Only one red that I know of has been entered.
We should know more about what to expect this week as far as weather later on. I’ll talk more about that on Tuesday.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
