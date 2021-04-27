While we wait for fishing conditions to improve, let’s take a look at what has been going on recently in the way of fishing and catching.
Stormy Smith sent in a report of his fishing trip to the Texas City Dike on Sunday. Smith said there were many pan fish such as croaker, whiting and smaller (but legal) black drum being caught.
Smith’s catch included a large hardhead, several smaller ones and a number of croaker, all too small to clean. Dead shrimp fished on a tandem bottom rig was the bait.
Greg Hagerud and his young son Greg Jr. were back in the Galveston harbor area Sunday and below he reports what they found.
“Sunday I took Greg Jr. fishing. It does not take much to make a 5 year-old happy. Gusty winds and cool temps are nothing if a 5 year old is catching something. Fortunately croaker were in a feeding frenzy. All were released. Live shrimp broken into 3rds did the trick. We were going to try the beach later but gave up once we got a look at the conditions. Better weather is around the corner.”
On Monday, I was visiting with my friend Larry Kritiko, owner of Kritikos Grill at 4908 Seawall Blvd., and asked about preparing fish brought in by anglers. I mentioned that we often are asked for recommendations of restaurants that will cook fish brought in from a day’s fishing, and he said he will cook them. The fish must be cleaned or filleted before taking them in.
For more information, call Kritikos Grill at 409-539-5915.
