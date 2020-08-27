Everyone in the Galveston area gave out a sigh of relief Thursday as we missed a major hurricane. Outside of flooding in low lying areas, about the only noticeable effect was in the high water levels.
This weekend, we should be back to normal on the fishing scene. Most bait camps survived just fine and shrimpers were preparing to return to the water by Friday.
Conditions following major hurricanes are hard to forecast as more variables enter the picture. However, good indications show our weather will stabilize quickly.
Moderate winds from the west to south are predicted, with the velocities running in the 15 mph range. That is not a good forecast for fishing. However, as mentioned earlier, we are in a period where it is difficult to determine how the weather will be.
Calcasieu Lake near Lake Charles, Louisiana, is a popular place for fishing and attracts a number of anglers from this region. If you have plans to fish that area and plan to stay at one of the popular fishing camps in the near future, check on the situation there.
Early reports indicate widespread damage to spots along that lake and also Lake Sabine near Beaumont.
Here in Galveston we should see bait camps and other fishing related facilities reopening quickly.
If you have booked a guided fishing trip or charter boat, it also would be a good idea to check on your trip, especially if scheduled within the next week or so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.