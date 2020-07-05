The Fourth of July weekend this year turned out to be unusual at best. Hopefully, by the next time this holiday comes around, things will be back to normal.
First, it was the closing of beaches. On the Fourth of July, if you drove down Seawall Boulevard, you would have thought it was a week day in mid-winter with the exception of the heat. The beaches were virtually vacant and no parked cars were allowed along the seawall.
The situation with fishing was not any better. A strong southwest wind had the beachfront in poor shape, and results from anglers making it out offshore were overall quite poor.
The only reports, and there were few of them, that indicated any fair to good catches came from either night fishermen or anglers wade fishing around daybreak.
Peter Estes reported the only limit of fish brought in on Sunday, and it was five trout he caught between 5:45 a.m. and 7 a.m., while wading the shoreline near Eagle Point. Bass Assassins and Norton Sand Eels were the baits.
Estes said that the action came to a halt once the sun rose.
Our only night fishing report came from Buddy Morris who, along with Tammy Gentry and Stella Sutton, fished from a lighted dock along the Diversionary Canal. The three visitors from Centerville used live shrimp and small jigs to land numerous trout, retaining only four of legal size and a bunch of hardheads, croaker and piggy perch.
The action took place Friday night under the full moon.
Our only offshore report came from Capt. Jack Brown who, along with his brothers John from Fort Worth and Jeff from Galveston, fished 46 miles offshore Saturday and had a disappointing catch. Brown said they battled 2- to 5-foot seas the whole day, with only a few snapper to show for the trip.
Unconfirmed reports from offshore waters indicated similar results.
