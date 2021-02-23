Now that fishermen are able to return to the water, we are seeing good signs of the annual black drum run taking place.
A reader who asked for anonymity sent the following note from his fishing trip last Sunday.
“Took daughters fishing at the channel side of the North Jetty near the end. Caught one oversized black drum and it was released. Lost 2 other decent fish that were likely oversized drum. Didn’t see any signs of dead or floating fish. Dead shrimp was the bait. Saw only one other boat at the boat cut. There were a few walkers on the jetties.”
There was some action on black drum Monday and bull reds around the old concrete ship Selma.
Pierson Caldwell and Joe Greenfield used cut mullet to land a 38-inch black drum and 29-inch bull red while fishing just off the stern of the old ship. Both fish were released.
Brandon Milsap sent a note saying while we seem to be interested is locating dead fish, there have been several sightings of dead birds floating. Milsap observed two pelicans washing up on the shore near Teichman Point, and one of his friends noticed some gulls floating near the barge cut on Pelican Island.
When the verdict is in on the effects of the freezing weather, we could find that it was harsher on birds than on fish.
Looking ahead to the near-term forecast, it appears we are back in typical late winter weather patterns for Galveston, and that is much better than what we were experiencing last week at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.