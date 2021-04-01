April is starting out by living up to its reputation as the windiest month of the year. Another late season norther is crossing the upper Texas coast and bringing gusty winds with it.
Old-timers call this the Easter cold spell, as most believe we usually have a cold front drop temperatures around that occasion each year.
For at least a part of this Easter weekend, a moderate east wind will have its effects on fishing and, usually, they are bad effects. The good news is by Sunday a southeast wind will return, and that is among the best winds for fishing.
On the fishing scene before the frontal system hit, black drum action was heating up with nice catches of all sizes of drum being made. According to reports, the jetties and areas along the Galveston Channel have been the most productive.
Flounder are being caught in the marshes and back bays. Earlier this week, Thomas Calhoun and Rob Shelton made it into Sweetwater Lake in their kayaks and caught seven flounder, all keepers except for one just under 15 inches in length. Chicken Boy and Down South soft plastics were the baits, and the bite came on an outgoing tide.
Speaking of flounder, a reader called in saying he and his friends who fish the San Luis Pass area for flounder are happy to see the fall closure in flounder fishing. While a reason was not mentioned, it is likely because of the fact that the closure will help rebuild flounder stocks.
The closure mentioned is the new regulation prohibiting the retention of any flounder by commercial or recreational anglers from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. Normally, this is the peak time for the flounder run when the flat fish stack up around the outlets into the Gulf of Mexico.
