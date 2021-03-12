Spring break is here, and many visitors are asking about fishing and what conditions should be like for getting on the water.
Each year I address this by saying that "whatever the weather is upon your arrival in Galveston, it likely will be quite different when you depart.”
This year seems to be close to par for that prediction, as a warming trend early in the week will be replaced by a cold front later in the week.
Spring break always comes in March, which is not one of the better months for fishing around here. March is the second windiest month of the year, and that alone can play havoc with fishing.
Now, what can we expect in the way of fishing or, better yet, catching this week?
The annual black drum run is on, and for visitors with boats, this is always an exciting happening. March and April are the big months for the drum run, and so far this month, a lot of drum of all sizes are being caught.
If you plan to go after one of the big ones, remember that black drum are under a slot limit, with fish between 14 and 30 inches in length being legal to retain but all other sizes must be released.
Whiting and sheepshead are two other fish that are popular during March, with whiting being caught in the surf and around the jetties, and sheepshead around the jetties and any location where there are barnacle infested pier pilings and rocks.
For the best chances on speckled trout and reds, a fishing guide is going to be the best bet. Large trout are beginning to spawn. However, as a result of the recent freeze they are being caught in different locations than usual for this time of year.
Enjoy fishing while you are visiting this week, and call in a report of your catch to the Reel Report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.