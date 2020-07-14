If the weather forecasts hold, more stable conditions should begin taking over Thursday and last for several days. A change in wind direction and lighter velocities are the main differences. Hot temperatures will continue.
This is coming at a time when stronger tide movements will begin to return.
There was not much of a change in our weather pattern Tuesday, and no fishing reports were received.
With little to report on the fishing scene, I want to share another note received from Greg Hagerud who this time had some bad news to relay.
Hagerud reported that a friend of his contracted the vibrio vulnificus bacteria while on a fishing trip in Louisiana and did not survive.
We often mention this deadly bacteria and its widespread presence in coastal waters.
Infections are most common in waters that are not well irrigated by tide movement, with boat ramps being one of the more frequent spots for infection.
Personally, I have lost friends to this disease and had others who suffered extreme pain while recovering.
The best way to avoid infection is to treat a wound or abrasion as quickly as possible with an antiseptic. Clorox will suffice if alcohol or other germ killer is not available. In fact, I have heard of gasoline being used, although definitely not recommended for other reasons.
A puncture as slight as a catfish fin or crab claw can easily be the source of infection. In the present case, a crab puncture was the source.
After being in the water and a sore or abrasion starts to turn black or other color, get to an urgent care facility as quickly as possible and tell the doctor or nurse what you suspect.
In all cases, time is of the essence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.