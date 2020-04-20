HOUSTON
Ball High alumna and University of St. Thomas standout Sheridan Hopkins recently added another accolade to her storied women’s college basketball career.
The Celts’ senior forward was recognized as one of the best women’s basketball players in Texas as she was named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball magazine’s All-Division III Team.
Hopkins led the Celts and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference in scoring with an average of 22.6 points per game. Her 8.0 rebounds per game also led the Celts. Hopkins also was named a Division III All-American, and this season, became the Celts women’s basketball program’s all-time leading scorer
St. Thomas is in its first season of transition to the NCAA’s Division III and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Celts’ 20-5 regular season record was the best in the history of the women’s basketball program.
Hopkins was one of two players from the SCAC named to the All-Division III team, alongside Abby Holland of Trinity University. The other four honorees represented the American Southwest Conference.
