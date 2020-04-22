DICKINSON
Like their classmates on the boys basketball team, five Dickinson Gator boys powerlifters will not have their earned opportunity to compete for a state championship.
The Texas High School Powerlifting Association's directors met Monday evening, where it was decided to officially cancel the state meet, Dickinson head powerlifting coach Earl Ricicar said.
"Just like all the other spring sports that are ending uncompleted, my heart goes out to my five boys state qualifiers," Ricicar said. "They are all seniors and have been in the program for four years."
The Gators competed in the Region IV, Division I championship on March 7. Dickinson won the meet as a team, and the following lifters placed and advanced to compete at the state meet, which would have been held in Abilene on March 28.
Marcus White won first place in the super heavyweight class and set two new regional records in the process: an 805-pound squat and a total weight lifted of 1,870 pounds.
Taking second-place finishes and also qualifying for the state meet were Jeremiah Coleman in the 132-pound weight class, Derrick Cobbs in the 165-pound weight class and Markale White in the super heavyweight class.
Adding third-place medals for the Gators were Dandrea Hutchinson in the 114-pound weight class and Robert Galindo Jr. in the 165-pound weight class.
Qualifying for the state powerlifting meet because of their regional meet performances were: Marcus White, Markale White, Coleman, Galindo and Cobbs. The White twins, Cobbs and Coleman, were all repeat state qualifiers, while Galindo would have been competing on the state level for the first time in his career.
In each powerlifting meet, the athletes compete in three different types of lifts — squat, dead lift and bench press. Their highest weight cleared in each event are added up to tally a total final score.
