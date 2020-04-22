Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.