The next few days appear to be on and off as far as fishing weather goes. Typical for this time of year we will have to deal with cold fronts. The ones in the near term forecasts appear to be more of a nuisance to anglers than a threat of bitter cold weather, however.
If fishing is in your plans this weekend, keep an eye on the weather and the forecasts.
This week, flounder continue to dominate the fishing reports. David Pacheco limited out on flatfish Monday evening with his two measuring 17 and 21 inches.
Pacheco said he tried a Gulp on a buck tail for about an hour and a half without even a bite. At that point, he switched to live mullet and quickly caught his limit.
The action came from near the Galveston Yacht Basin.
The bite was on early Wednesday. The two reports that came in both indicated action at day break, then a stall.
Soon after daybreak, Thomas Brock was in the water at Sand Island near the the Barge Cut and quickly limited out on flounder. Both fish were caught on Chicken Boys baited with tails from dead mullet. The action stopped about 30 or 40 minutes after sunrise and Brock switched to Bass Assassins aiming for trout or reds.
He had no hits, and after 30 minutes, he took his limit of flounder and headed back to the boat ramp. There was no mention of the size of the fish.
Ricky Wells and Carla Stanfield fished the Seawolf Park area at daybreak, and both limited out on flounder from 17 to 20 inches in length. Live mullet were the baits, and Wells said it was like something caused everything to stop. No action at all after the four fish were put in the ice chest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.